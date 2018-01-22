HMD Global Working on Nokia Flagship With 5 Cameras?

(Photo: HMD Global/Handout via Reuters) New Nokia 8 phones are seen in this HMD Global handout picture obtained by Reuters August 16, 2017.

Dual camera is all the rage in smartphones these days, but HMD Global is taking this mobile trend to the next level.

According to a source familiar with the R and D business by Foxconn, which the Finnish company is collaborating with for its next-generation smartphones, HMD Global is working on a flagship with five camera lenses.

The tech firm has reportedly prepared a smartphone toting a penta-camera setup for testing. When they find a way to mass produce the handset, it should be unveiled around later this year.

As to what to expect in the penta-lens camera, it will apparently sport a round form factor with seven holes in the middle forming a circle — five of which set to house the snappers. The other two are for the LED flash.

There is no word yet on what these lenses will be used for although the Nokia flagship to boast that robust setup is expected to be a photographer's dream.

Two snappers on a handset already do wonders when implemented right. In fact, Google Pixel 2 only needs one to produce amazing pictures that users and critics are raving about.

Some use the second lens as a telephoto lens like the iPhone X, monochrome like the one found on the Huawei Mate 10 Pro, or wide-angle like the one on the LG G6 and LG V30.

With five lenses on a smartphone, the Nokia flagship in question will definitely quite the powerhouse in the camera department.

For now, however, nothing has been confirmed yet so readers are advised to take this report with a pinch of salt. But as Phone Arena notes, if there is one manufacturer to pull this penta-lens on a smartphone concept off, it should be the only brand to come out with the only smartphones housing a massive 41-megapixel camera namely the Nokia 808 and the Nokia Lumia 1020.