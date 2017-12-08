Holiday Gift Ideas for Friends Who Love 'Star Wars'

REUTERS/Toru Hanai Takara Tomy's figures of Kylo Ren (C) and Storm Troopers from "Star Wars" are seen at the International Tokyo Toy Show in Tokyo, Japan June 9, 2016.

Everyone has at least one friend who loves "Star Wars," and they are actually some of the people who would be easy to find a holiday gift for that they would definitely appreciate.

"Star Wars" is one of the most followed franchises in pop culture. Because of that, the brand transcends a lot of areas other than comic books and movies. This makes it much easier to find a holiday gift for any "Star Wars" fan.

First off, the easiest gift to give would be a ticket to the premiere of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" on Dec. 15, especially since there is no better way to watch the film than being around hundred others who grew up loving the series.

However, if someone prefers to give a more conventional kind of gift -- the one that would need some wrapping -- there are also several other options in stores.

As mentioned, "Star Wars" is very visible in store aisles these days.

For example, "Star Wars" enthusiasts would certainly appreciate getting a fresh copy of "Battlefront II: Inferno Squad." Written by Christie Golden, the novel explores the events between the "A New Hope" and "The Empire Strikes Back" installments. Amazon is selling a hardcover version of the book for $18.97 after a 35 percent discount.

Meanwhile, there is no doubt that some of the best holiday gifts for "Star Wars" fans are toys and action figures. In this case, these kinds of gifts are not only meant for kids but are also likely appreciated by anyone at any age.

For example, kids and adults will surely appreciate the expansion of their "Star Wars" collection via a LEGO Star Wars Episode VIII First Order Star Destroyer kit complete with over 1,400 LEGO pieces for $159.95.

Droid figurines are also very easy to find online, like the Sphero R2-D2 App-Enabled Droid Action Figure that sports speakers and LED lights with movements that can be controlled through a smartphone. This is currently available with a 30 percent discount on Amazon and is currently listed at $125.17.

There are also other "Star Wars" items available, especially with "The Last Jedi" soon to be showing in movie theaters, so people do not have to worry much about finding that perfect gift to give this holiday season.