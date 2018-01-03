Hollywood Celebrities Band Together to Form Anti-Harassment Coalition

REUTERS/Danny Moloshok Actress Jennifer Aniston is one of the members of the "Time's Up Now" coalition.

Some of Hollywood's biggest celebrities have banded together to form an anti-harassment coalition as they take a major stand against sexual harassment and abuse in the industry. Called "Time's Up Now," the initiative was officially launched on Monday and includes more than 300 women from Hollywood.

Through an open letter that was published on The New York Times and La Opinion on Monday, the coalition has made itself known to the public. The letter revealed that the coalition is a unified call for change from the women of the entertainment industry that envisions nationwide leadership.

"Powered by women, 'Time's Up' addresses the systematic inequality and injustice in the workplace that have kept underrepresented groups from reaching their full potential. We partner with leading advocates for equality and safety to improve laws, employment agreements, and corporate policies; help change the face of corporate bedrooms and the C-suite; and enable more women and men to access our legal system to hold wrongdoers accountable," part of the letter read.

"Time's Up" also expressed through the letter its support for women who have become victims of sexual abuse in any way, as well as its reaffirmed its commitment to making the entertainment industry a safe and equitable place for everyone. "We remain committed to... telling women's stories through our eyes and voices with the goal of shifting our society's perception and treatment of women," said the coalition.

The coalition is made up of around 300 women from the industry, including actresses, filmmakers, producers, writers, agents and entertainment executives. As early as now, the coalition already has $13 million legal defense fund, which was set up through donations from its members and supporters. Among the popular celebrities who have reportedly donated to the fund are Meryl Streep, Taylor Swift, J.J. Abrams and Viola Davis, as well as Reese Witherspoon, Shonda Rhimes and Jennifer Aniston.