Hollywood Plans to Come Up With Two Thai Cave Rescue Movies

Facebook/royalthainavypr2 One of the soccer boys that was rescued by the Thai Navy SEAL medic inside a cave in Mae Sai, Northern Thailand

The tragic incident where 12 young boys from a Thai soccer team and their coach were trapped inside a flooded cave for almost three weeks is now being developed into two separate Hollywood movies.

Just after the last group of boys had been successfully extracted from the dark and narrow Tham Luang cave in Northern Thailand, Pureflix Entertainment CEO and co-founder Michael Scott told The Hollywood Reporter that he is planning to make a film out of the incident.

"The bravery and heroism I've witnessed is incredibly inspiring, so, yes, this will be a movie for us," Scott said during a phone conversation with the publication.

Pure Flix, known for producing faith-based films like "God's Not Dead," is planning to release the upcoming film through its mainstream division called Pinnacle Peak.

"It's not necessary to make this a Christian film, just an inspirational one," Scott also said.

The movie producer also mentioned that the miraculous rescue mission also became very personal for him when one of the volunteers, Sgt. Saman Kunan, died Friday while in the middle of the operation. "This isn't just about a movie, it's about honoring everybody involved, including the soldier who died," he stated.

But a day after Pure Flix revealed their plans for a movie, Variety revealed that "Now You See Me 2" filmmaker Jon M. Chu and Ivanhoe Pictures will work together on another film based on the rescue mission.

Chu, who also helmed the upcoming rom-com flick "Crazy Rich Asians," also seemed to confirm that he will be on board the planned movie through a post on Twitter, saying: "I refuse to let Hollywood #whitewashout the Thai Cave rescue story! No way. Not on our watch. That won't happen or we'll give them hell. There's a beautiful story abt human beings saving other human beings. So anyone thinking abt the story better approach it right & respectfully."

Ivanhoe Pictures, on the other hand, also confirmed that they are now in talks with both the national and provincial officers in Thailand to get the rights for the story.