Hollywood Sexual Harassment News: Russell Simmons Apologizes to Keri Khaligi and Pens Statement

A few days after model Keri Claussen Khaligi came forward to accuse Brett Ratner and Russell Simmons of joins sexual misconduct, recent reports have revealed that there is a new development in the accusation. Khaligi has revealed that Simmons has apologized to her personally. Furthermore, Simmons has penned a letter to address all the accusations thus far.

According to E! News, Khaligi appeared on Megyn Kelley TODAY, where she revealed to the journalist that Simmons has been in contact with Khaligi. The disgraced producer allegedly apologized for his actions. However, the statement that Simmons released confounds the revelations from Khaligi. The model has also addressed this issue by saying that it traumatizing that what Simmons claims in private is different from what is known to the public.

Khaligi was referring to the statement that Simmons released on social media, in which he denounced all accusations made against him and that such actions "violates the very core" of his being. Simmons also penned a statement.

"In my case, three witnesses [Anthony McNair and two anonymous witnesses] have signed statements that our experiences that weekend with Keri Claussen Khalighi 26 years ago were consensual," said Def Jams' co-founder Simmons, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. "My longtime loathing of any form of violence and abuse has been woven into all of my personal interactions, as most who know me will attest. In our meeting many years later, and subsequent conversations, Keri never accused me of what she has said publicly."

Simmons further expressed his support for the women who have come forward under the social media tag "#MeToo" and shared that he would like to witness the social shift as it happens to be in support of women. Khaligi contends that this is proof of Simmons' hypocrisy and deception. She remains adamant that the sexual harassment accusations she made against him are true.