'Homeland' Season 7 Episode 10 Spoilers: Saul Hires Carrie for a Special Assignment

Saul (Mandy Patinkin) wants Carrie (Claire Daines) to head a special operation to find the Russian goon, Yevgeny (Costa Ronin), in the upcoming episode of "Homeland."

In the episode titled "Clarity," the synopsis reveals that Carrie will have to make an important decision about her personal and professional life. Since her sister Maggie (Amy Hargreaves) threatened to get custody of little Frannie, Carrie decided to lie low from her many curricular activities. Her case is scheduled to be tried in court and she wants to focus all of her attention to it. Carrie knows she cannot lose her daughter now, even though she has acknowledged how bad a mother she has been to her.

Saul, however, will come bearing an offer that Carrie will have difficulty resisting. In the promo, he tells the ex-agent that Yevgeny has escaped and is currently out of the U.S. Simone (Sandrine Holt) is also gone. According to Saul, he needs Carrie's team to track down the fugitives. In the clip, they even discuss who between Anson (James D' Arc) or Bennett (Martin Donovan) is better to lead the team. Carrie even says that the boys will jump at the chance.

When Saul asks if either Anson or Bennett has experience running an operation in Eastern Europe before, Carrie says no. After a short pause, he voices out what they are both thinking. There is no one more suited than Carrie to lead the team. Saul convinces her that it will only take a week for her to be on the field, the rest will be mere supervisory work. Carrie declines, stating that she cannot afford to be distracted now. Her expression, though, shows that she is very interested in the offer.

Carrie must be raring to get her hands on Yevgeny. In the previous episode, he killed Dante (Morgan Spector) for ratting on his whereabouts to the Americans. Carrie managed to convince Dante to reveal the Russians' secrets. Yevgeny was contacting agents via Twitter.

From then on, it was easy to trace what the enemy was up to. Yevgeny personally came to the hospital to see Dante. When he discovered that the other betrayed him, he smothered Dante to death with a pillow.

Carrie heard the whole thing since she was on the phone with Dante. He was asking her if what Yevgeny was claiming was the truth. Dante told the Russian that he could not trust him because he poisoned him. Yevgeny said that the culprit was not him, but Carrie.

That time, Carrie was in Frannie's school. She was explaining to the principal that she was okay and fit to take care of her daughter now. When she heard Dante getting murdered, Carrie ran and left Frannie with the principal.

Meanwhile, President Keane (Elizabeth Marvel) is feeling the pressure. People are clamoring for her resignation. In the teaser, Wellington (Linus Roache) sounds shocked when Keane reveals that she is firing her own cabinet. The president says that If she let them railroad her out of the White House, she will never get another chance.

Elsewhere, Senator Paley (Dylan Baker) is working on Vice President Marlin (Beau Bridges), urging him to lead the committee in ousting Keane from her position.

