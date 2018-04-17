'Homeland' Season 7 Episode 11 Spoilers: Carrie Leads Exfiltration Mission of Simone

Facebook/HomelandOnShowtime A promotional image for "Homeland"

Carrie (Claire Daines) will go all out to exfiltrate Simone (Sandrine Holt) from the Russians and her lover, Yevgeny (Costa Ronin), in the upcoming episode of "Homeland."

In the episode titled "All In," the promo shows Saul (Mandy Patinkin) and Carrie's team discussing what they need to do for the risky operation. In the clip, their source walks in with Saul, ready to tell them about the whereabouts of Yevgeny since he left the U.S.

According to the intel agent, the Russian is currently on his dacha with Simone. The security is not as tight as expected, as if they are not expecting potential trespassers. Anson (James D' Arcy) and Bennet (Ari Fliakos) volunteer to go in and secure Simone, while the other member of the team, Doxie (Clé Bennett), will man the communication aspect of the mission.

Saul assures everyone that they have a solid plan on how Yevgeny will leave Simone just enough time for Carrie's team to get her. The intel man says this will be difficult, since the Russian sticks to the woman like a glue. Saul also says that they have already hammered Simone's exfiltration. What he cannot answer, though, is what will happen to the operation the moment President Keane (Elizabeth Marvel) is kicked out of the White House.

In the previous episode, Senator Paley (Dylan Baker) was unstoppable as he rallied her cabinet and declared that the POTUS was no longer fit to serve. He needed Vice President Warner's (Beau Bridges) signature for the resolution, but the politician was proving to be difficult.

Warner promised Keane that he would not betray her. After a talk with Paley, though, he went off the grid. Keane panicked and fired her cabinet, to Wellington's (Linus Roache) shock. She told her right-hand man that she would not wait for her former allies to cut her off and watch her flounder. Warner then went public and told Keane she made a huge mistake.

The sacking of her cabinet was the last straw for him. He vowed that he would sign the resolution with Paley and stop her. Only Saul and Carrie can save Keane now. If they somehow manage to prove that the Russians are the ones behind everything, Keane will be able to keep her position.

Meanwhile, the episode also showed the messy court trial for custody of Frannie (Claire and McKenna Keane). Maggie's (Amy Hargreaves) demand was that she be given primary custody of her niece. She said that Carrie deliberately put the kid in harm's way when she brought her to Dante (Morgan Spector), a Russian spy.

Some of the witnesses to Carrie's bad parenting were also in court, including Frannie's teacher. Anson gave Carrie an advice that if she really wanted to keep Frannie, she should expose her sister's dark secrets. In the past, Maggie pretended to be a doctor to give Carrie her meds. Carrie, however, declined to use this. She agreed with her sister's ultimatum, only asking that she could see Frannie two weekends a month.

"Homeland" season 7 airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. EDT on Showtime.