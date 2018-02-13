'Homeland' Season 7 Episode 2 Spoilers: Wellington Takes Protecting Keane to the Next Level

Facebook/HomelandOnShowtime Promo image for "Homeland" season 7

Wellington (Linus Roache) will stop at nothing to protect his president in the upcoming episode of "Homeland."

In the episode titled "Rebel Rebel," the synopsis reveals that the White House Chief of Staff is not done eliminating enemies that threaten to take down Keane's (Elizabeth Marvel) administration. Last episode, he orchestrated the death of General McCledon (Robert Knepper), the leader of the past coup against the government. When the court decided for life imprisonment for the general instead of the death sentence that Keane requested, the POTUS was incensed. She told Wellington to take care of it and left.

What Wellington did was swift and appalling. When McCledon was booked into federal prison, he had to do undergo the usual body search. It only took a minute before he dropped dead in the ground. The guard who performed the SOP quietly took off his gloves and disposed of them. Wellington definitely took Keane's words seriously. The episode will also see Saul (Mandy Patinkin) deciding whether he wants to become Keane's national security advisor or not. Wellington offered the position last time, stating that the president needed his expertise. Saul had one request – that she let go of the 200 intelligence agents she ordered capture after the rebellion.

Meanwhile, Carrie (Claire Daines) now has the upper hand on Wellington. Last time, she had her old friend Max (Maury Sterling) to install secret cameras at the man's home. Carrie is determined to find out what Wellington is planning. Spoilers reveal that she will make a huge discovery soon. Ever since Keane fired her as a security advisor, Carrie has been diligently looking for evidence to take her down from her lofty position. The president did not take Carrie's rants on her paranoia kindly when the latter found out about Saul's arrest.

"Homeland" season 7 airs Sundays at 9 p.m. EST on Showtime.