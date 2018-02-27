'Homeland' Season 7 Episode 4 Spoilers: Wellington Comes Clean On Syrian Crisis To Keane

Facebook'HomelandOnShowtime Promotional image for 'Homeland'

The tension is about to blow between Wellington (Linus Roache) and Keane (Elizabeth Marvel) in the upcoming episode of "Homeland."

In the episode titled "Like Bad at Things," a sneak peek shows Keane appearing at Wellington's doorstep, ranting about the "general" who authorized the air strike in Syria. As the president drones on and on how she never gave permission for the attack and that her position has been hijacked, Wellington comes clean with the truth. He tells her that it was he who went behind her back and gave the general the authorization code.

To say that Keane is livid is an understatement. She cannot believe that her right-hand man has betrayed her. Wellington counters that the Syrian airstrike was needed to distract the American people from the current standoff with O'Keefe (Jake Weber). He says that she should be worried about what her citizens are saying on how her administration will probably not last 100 days. Keane shouts that she does not care and she should have Wellington arrested.

Keane and Wellington's conversation, of course, is being recorded by the camera that Carrie (Claire Daines) had secretly installed in his house. When she hears that it was Wellington who authorized the air strike, she told her friend Max (Maury Sterling) that Dante (Morgan Spector) must know about this, but he says no. Carrie's obsession with Keane and her administration continues to consume her. Last episode, she was even arrested for breaking into an apartment of the lady she saw visit Wellington.

As for Saul (Mandy Patinkin), his mission to stop O'Keefe will go from bad to worse. Last time, he finally tracked down where the leftist leader was hiding. The man was rooming with a family in the West Virginian woods. When Saul arrived, he urged O'Keefe to surrender. What followed was a tense standoff that culminated in the national security advisor being taken as hostage. Luckily for Saul, he was freed soon after.

"Homeland" season 7 airs Sundays at 9 p.m. EST on Showtime.