'Homeland' Season 7 Episode 5 Spoilers: Saul Starts Doubting O'Keefe's Culpability

Facebook'HomelandOnShowtime Promotional image for 'Homeland'

Saul (Mandy Patinkin) is beginning to think that Keane's (Elizabeth Marvel) enemies are hiding overseas in the upcoming episode of "Homeland."

In the episode titled "Active Measures," the promo shows Saul explaining to his team that they have to consider the fact that O'Keefe (Jake Weber) and his ragtag team may not be the only ones planning to take down the current administration. Saul believes that the source of the fake news concerning the teen who was caught in the crossfire at the leftist group's hideout came from outside the country.

When the boy was brought to the hospital, a journalist somehow managed to sneak inside and took photos. These were published in a conservative news outlet, with the caption stating that the FBI let the boy bleed to death in the fight against O'Keefe's squad. O'Keefe was in Saul's custody when this happened. It was impossible that he was the one behind the attack. Many Americans reacted to the news. As predicted, it will not be long until rallyists convene in front of the State Capitol Building in Virginia.

In the clip, Wellington (Linus Roache) is informing Keane about the caucus taking place. There are police officers on standby, watching over the protesters. Soon, the whole thing will turn into a bloody brawl. There are explosions taking place, with civilians attacking the police. Keane knows she needs to speak to her people before more complications arise. She must also find a way to reach out to Saul and ask him about his suspicions.

Meanwhile, the episode will also see Carrie (Claire Daines) following up on Simone's (Sandrine Holt) trail. She believes that it was no coincidence that she was in the vicinity when General McClendon (Robert Knepper) was killed. Last episode, Carrie went to the check-cashing place the Simone went to and discovered something. The woman transferred batches of cash in amounts that the authorities would not find questionable.

"Homeland" season 7 airs Sundays at 9 p.m. EST on Showtime.