'Homeland' Season 7 Episode 6 Spoilers: Saul Discovers Carrie's Spy Work

Facebook'HomelandOnShowtime Promotional image for 'Homeland'

Saul (Mandy Patinkin) has something important to ask Carrie (Claire Daines) in the upcoming episode of "Homeland."

In the episode titled "Species Jump," the synopsis reveals that Saul will reunite with an old friend. The promo shows who that pal is going to be. In the clip, the national advisor is shown talking to Carrie. He informs her that he knows about the camera she had installed in Wellington's (Linus Roache) house. Saul wants to know on whose authority was the move sanctioned from and she cannot answer. Carrie explains that she is in a bad corner and she needs help. He says he has more important things to do first.

It looks like Saul has no intention of blowing the whistle on Carrie's spy work, at least for now. He tells the ex-agent that he is onto something big. Last episode, he attempted to trace the fake news about J.J.'s (Colton Ryan) death. Although Keane (Elizabeth Marvel) was sure that it came from O'Keefe's (Jake Weber) side, Saul begged to differ. He had an inkling that the enemy was hiding overseas. In particular, he believed that the Russians were behind the attack on Keane. The clip shows Saul speaking about his suspicions to Carrie.

Meanwhile, fans of the series cannot help but notice Carrie and Dante's (Morgan Spector) close relationship. In the sneak peek, he looks so worried about her condition when she shows up, wanting to speak to Senator Paley (Dylan Baker). Carrie and her team finally had enough evidence to pin General McClendon's (Robert Knepper) murder on Wellington's mistress. Last episode, they interrogated Simone (Sandrine Holt) and she admitted about the crime. The clip shows Dante urging Carrie to postpone the talk with the senator so she can eat and sleep properly. In the end, she agrees to go home and rest.

"Homeland" season 7 airs Sundays at 9 p.m. EST on Showtime.