'Homeland' Season 7 Episode 7 Spoilers: Saul Wins Over Carrie's Ally Max

Max (Maury Sterling), Carrie's (Claire Daines) techy friend, will fall into the hands of Saul (Mandy Patinkin) in the upcoming episode of "Homeland."

In the episode titled "Andante," the synopsis reveals that Saul is ready to take down all of Keane's (Elizabeth Marvel) enemies, including Carrie's buddy Dante (Morgan Spector). In the last episode, Carrie went to Saul to ask for his help regarding the Wellington's (Linus Roache) situation. She could not tell Dante nor Senator Paley (Dylan Baker) about the secret camera she had installed at the chief of staff's house because it was breaking the law. Saul made Carrie think that someone else was using Wellington as a scapegoat. After a brief introspection, she realized that Dante could be the man.

What Carrie will not expect is for Saul to betray her. The promo shows the national security advisor forcing Max to work alongside him instead with Carrie. In the clip, Saul is shown ushering the tech guy into his secret office. He orders Max to continue with his snooping business, but this time around, he will report all information directly to him. Saul also makes sure that Max will not mess around. He makes clear that it will not take much for him to be labeled a traitor to his own country. Saul believes Carrie has bit off more than she could chew and it is time for her to be put in her place.

Elsewhere, Wellington knows he is in trouble. The promo shows Saul informing him that they know all about his liaison with Simone (Sandrine Holt) and how they planned General McClendon's (Robert Knepper) murder. Keane's right-hand man looks defeated as Saul tells him exactly what is going to happen once the public learns of his secrets. The national security advisor is also going to be busy investigating the Russian connection in the fake news about J.J. (Colton Ryan). He already managed to trace the source, but it will still take a lot before he can prove his suspicions.

"Homeland" season 7 airs Sundays at 9 p.m. EDT on Showtime.