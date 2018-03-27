'Homeland' Season 7 Episode 8 Spoilers: Carrie to Lose Custody of Frannie?

Facebook'HomelandOnShowtime Promotional image for 'Homeland'

Maggie (Amy Hargreaves) will give her sister Carrie (Claire Daines) an ultimatum if the latter still wants to see little Frannie again in the upcoming episode of "Homeland."

In the episode titled "Lies, Amplifiers, F**King Twitter," the promo shows Carrie having an intense argument with her siblings about her health.

Carrie's sister, Maggie, wants her to check herself into the hospital and get treatment for her bipolar disorder or she will take Frannie away, and she plans to start the proceeding by taking legal custody of her daughter. She cannot stand seeing the ex-CIA agent take her niece for granted and spend all of her time playing spy.

Carrie's expression during the quarrel suggests that she is not expecting Maggie's demand. In the next scene, she is shown sitting in her car, screaming her heart out. Carrie knows that her sister is dead serious about her threat.

However, she cannot make herself stop in the investigation about Dante (Morgan Spector), especially when she was about to get to the bottom of things. Carrie wants to know who is behind the campaign to destroy Keane's (Elizabeth Marvel) administration and why Dante used her as a pawn in his game.

The teaser for the upcoming episode also shows Carrie arriving in the interrogation room containing her former friend.

In the room, Saul (Mandy Patinkin) is with her, but he turns down her request to cross-examine the suspect. Carrie loses her cool and angrily tells her mentor that she should be the one to do it because she knows what makes Dante tick. However, Saul reiterates that he does not trust her.

Later on, Carrie is shown entering the room, implying that Saul has possibly given her the go signal. However, things become complicated when Dante suddenly trashes and falls on the floor.

The scene is highly reminiscent of the incident when General McClendon (Robert Knepper) died without warning. If the enemy has used the same technique to silence Dante, he will likely be dead by the end of the episode. Consequently, the mystery on who is behind the attacks will become even more difficult to solve.

Elsewhere, Keane is being advised that she needs to step down from her position. After all the scandals connected to her and her government, the public wants her out of the White House.

In the previous episode, Saul got another lead that the Russians were the ones behind the campaigns to take down Keane. Simone (Sandrine Holt), the woman who was playing Wellington (Linus Roache) like a harp, turned out to be a spy sent by the Russian oligarchs. Saul told Wellington that in three days, she would be testifying against him. If they would not be able to blow the whistle on her true bosses, Wellington and Keane's political career were through.

Wellington wanted to resign and spare the president the shame of being dragged into the scandal, but she did not accept his resignation. He also hinted that he never loved Simone and that the person he adored was her.

On the other hand, Saul got Max (Maury Sterling) to find evidence that Simone and Dante were in cahoots together. However, Dante was revealed to have a dark secret — he has been obsessed with Carrie for years.

"Homeland" season 7 airs Sundays at 9 p.m. EDT on Showtime.