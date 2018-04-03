'Homeland' Season 7 Episode 9 Spoilers: Carrie Makes Up for Failed Dante Gamble

Facebook/HomelandOnShowtime Promotional image for 'Homeland'

Carrie's (Claire Daines) operation to crucify Dante (Morgan Spector) is falling apart at the seams in the upcoming episode of "Homeland."

In the episode titled "Useful Idiot," the promo shows Carrie and Saul (Mandy Patinkin) frantically looking for a way to correct the huge gaffe they committed. It was Carrie who had the brilliant idea of poisoning Dante a little to make him talk.

The man was proving to be a tough cookie when he insisted that he did not know anything about the Russians' plan to take down President Keane (Elizabeth Marvel). Carrie suggested the plan, and Saul agreed that making Dante think he was being poisoned the way General McClendon (Robert Knepper) was, would force him to spill the beans.

Dante did mention the general, the Russians and Simone (Sandrine Holt) in one sentence before he toppled over, unconscious. Although Carrie used very little poison, they had no way of knowing that Dante would have an allergic reaction to it. He was rushed to the hospital, and his condition was unstable.

The promo shows Carrie waiting agitatedly outside his room. When Saul arrives and asks what is Dante's condition, she replies that it is not good. If they lose him, they have no way of connecting the Russians to the Keane scandal.

As Saul states, without Dante, their operation is going down the drain. They cannot rely on Simone anymore. After Wellington (Linus Roache) threatened the Russian ambassador that if Simone lies on the stand, there would be huge repercussions in Moscow, all hell broke loose.

The official sent the Russian goon, Yevgeny (Costa Ronin), to get Simone out of the safe house she was being held. When Saul's men arrived at the place, the woman was gone. It also turned out that Simone was actually the girlfriend of Yevgeny. Wellington's hope that she cared about him even a little died a natural death when he heard the truth.

Meanwhile, Saul and Wellington are closing in on Senator Paley (Dylan Baker). They want to know the extent to which the politician was involved with Dante and his schemes. Paley tells the others, though, that they have both been played by the Russians and that there is nothing else he can do about it. They are all sitting ducks unless Dante miraculously wakes up from coma. Carrie is feeling the pressure since it was her idea to play with Dante a little bit to make him talk, and Saul's defeated expression is weighing heavily on her mind as well.

Because of Carrie's preoccupation with the Keane/Russian incident, she forgot to comfort her daughter after the raid at her house. Her sister Maggie (Amy Hargreaves) tried to contact her and tell her that Frannie cried all day in school because of what happened, but she never picked up her phone. When Carrie got home that night, Maggie insisted that she check herself into the hospital and get treatment for her bipolar disorder. If not, she would take Frannie away and start the proceeding by taking legal custody of the kid. Carrie walked out of the house without a word.

"Homeland" season 7 airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. EDT on Showtime.