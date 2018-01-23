'Homeland' Season 7 News: Carrie Swears to Protect Her Country in New Promo

Facebook'HomelandOnShowtime Promotional image for 'Homeland'

A new promo for "Homeland" season 7 has been released.

The promo, titled "Swore to Protect," opens with Brett O'Keefe (Jake Weber) recording himself saying "Welcome to the Resistance." Brett has rounded himself up a sizable army of followers who are against President Elizabeth Keane (Elizabeth Marvel), who does not seem fazed by her enemies.

Carrie (Claire Danes) explains that the United States is under attack and that she will protect it at all costs, just like she swore she would. However, it looks like Carrie herself will become the target of an attack, as one scene shows her laptop getting hacked. The message onscreen tells her that she will only get access to her files if she pays $10,000.

The clip teases a divide within the White House itself. Showrunner Alex Gansa previously compared season 7 to the Trump administration, though in a very general sense that both President Trump and President Keane are facing similar issues.

Gansa also explained that the show is careful about the topics it chooses to tackle, trying not to imitate what is happening in the real world. In a more recent interview, he expounded on how the two administrations are alike.

"The main way is this antagonism between a newly elected president and the people that populate the government — the people who are there from one administration to the next. It's that essential conflict between these two camps that has really influenced the show. And just how divided and polarized America is right now," Gansa told The Washington Post.

He continued, "When you find democracy split down the middle like that, it becomes a very vulnerable target for other countries who might want to weaken us. So that's also become a big part of the story this season."

"Homeland" season 7 will premiere on Sunday, Feb. 11, at 9 p.m. EST on Showtime.