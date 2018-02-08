'Homeland' Season 7 News: Showrunner Hints Interesting Plot Next Season

Facebook/HomelandOnShowtime Promo image for "Homeland" season 7

"Homeland" showrunner Alex Gansa teased that the seventh season of "Homeland" will be very "interesting."

In the previous season, Carrie Mathison (Claire Danes) shaken after her close friend Peter Quinn (Rupert Friend) dead when he decided to sacrifice himself to save the life of the newly elected president Elizabeth Keane (Elizabeth Marvel), only to have most of her colleagues taken behind bars due to the president's orders. This means that Carrie must do everything to help the members of the intelligence community and protect herself from the White House.

In an interview with Variety, Ganza shared that season 7 of "Homeland" was inspired from the recent events involving Washington, D.C. and Donald Trump's election in the presidency.

"I'm just addicted to MSNBC, Fox and CNN every night," he stated. "Donald Trump didn't win an Emmy for 'The Apprentice,' but he should win an Emmy for this because he's responsible for some pretty unbelievable television on a daily basis. And he should get props for that." Ganza also revealed that the plot for season 7 will not be set in the White House if Trump did not win.

In addition, the showrunner explained that they decided to use a lot of the themes from last season when "Homeland" returns for its next installment, specifically the proliferation of fake news and how the citizens can easily believe them. "And the theme of the season this year is the fracturing of America right alongside the fracturing of our protagonist, Carrie Mathison. So as her mental condition deteriorates, so does the condition of the country," he also said.

Meanwhile, the first episode of "Homeland" season 7 titled "Enemy of the State" will bring Carrie and her daughter Frannie in her sister Maggie's (Amy Hargreaves) home in Washington, D.C. Also, the president's administration will be under investigation.

Showtime will air the premiere episode of "Homeland" season 7 on Sunday, Feb. 11, at 9 p.m. EDT.