'Homeland' Season 7 News: 'The Americans' Actor Joins Cast; Next Installment Airs Early 2018

Facebook/HomelandOnShowtime Claire Danes as Carrie Mathison in "Homeland" season 7.

The newest addition to the cast of "Homeland" season 7 is an actor from "The Americans." Meanwhile, the next installment of the spy thriller is set to premiere on Feb. 11.

Costa Ronin is one of the newest additions to the cast of "Homeland" for its seventh season. While this is his debut in FX's thriller show, he is definitely not new to espionage-themed drama.

Fans might recognize Ronin for his role as a Soviet Science and Technology officer named Oleg Igorevich Burov from "The Americans." His character was introduced in the show's second season and recurs until the latest installment.

Meanwhile, people from the production of "Homeland" are still keeping quiet on the details of Ronin's role in the show.

Apart from Ronin, "Homeland" season 7 is adding actress Sandrine Holt, who is also known for her role as Gillian Cole in Netflix's "House of Cards" and as Susan Jacobs in USA Network's "Mr. Robot." Like in the case of Ronin, producers of "Homeland" are also keeping details of Holt's role under the radar.

The details for season 7's plot have yet to be revealed. However, reports have made some speculations based on recent updates in the show's production.

In a recent report, Deadline suggested that the story arc to be featured in "Homeland" season 7 might be based on the change in the show's filming location. It was noted that the production of "Homeland" season 7 was transferred to Virginia, which could represent Washington, D.C. on the show.

Having most of the scenes occuring in Washington is no surprise, especially since the season 6 finale moved the show's main events to the White House.

On the other hand, fans may also recall that in an earlier interview, showrunner Alex Gansa hinted that Carrie Mathison (Claire Danes) will be going back to her spy activities.

Gansa told Variety: "One thing I can tell you about next season is that we have to get Carrie back into the intelligence business. She's been out of it for two years. It's time for her to return. We have to construct some sort of narrative to allow that to happen."

"Homeland" season 7 will premiere Feb. 11.