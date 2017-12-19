'Homeland' Season 7 Spoilers: Aftermath Of Quinn's Death To Be Felt Next Season

Facebook/HomelandOnShowtime Promo image for Homeland Season 7

Peter Quinn (Rupert Friend) might be dead, but his presence will be deeply felt when "Homeland" returns for season 7.

In an interview with TVLine, series co-creator Alex Gansa revealed that the death of late CIA operative will have a major effect on Carrie Mathison's (Claire Danes) life. "Quinn's death and Carrie's grief for him are everywhere – colouring her every thought," Gansa stated.

Quinn's death earned the ire of several "Homeland" fans. They even paid for an ad space in the August 23 issue of The Hollywood Reporter to publish an open letter addressed to the show's creators to air their grievances about the character's death and the TV series in general. But Ganza remained firm in their decision to sacrifice Quinn's life to save others.

The series co-creator also mentioned that losing Quinn will make Carrie's hatred towards President Elizabeth Keane (Elizabeth Marvel) will increase, and it will "push her to reassess what's really important in her life."

When asked if Kean will now be portrayed as a villain in "Homeland" season 7, Ganza revealed that there is an explanation why the president will do everything to keep herself in the Oval Office. "For us, Keane is neither a villain nor villainous. She's an embattled and isolated president, trying to hold on to the reins of power in a deeply divided country and dangerous world," he also said.

Showtime also released the first trailer for "Homeland" season 7, showing that the events for the upcoming season will pick up after the controversial season 6 finale.

Based on the trailer, Claire will be looking into the cases of corruption in the White House. On the other hand, her mentor Saul (Mandy Patinkin) will serve as a presidential officer after spending some time in a federal prison.

The premiere episode of "Homeland" season 7 will be aired by Showtime on Sunday, Feb. 11, at 9 p.m. EDT.