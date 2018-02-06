'Homeland' Season 7 Spoilers: Carrie to Reach Out to O'Keefe and Leftist Group

Facebook/HomelandOnShowtime Promo photo for "Homeland" season 7

Carrie (Claire Daines) may be wanting to reach out to the leader of the leftist movement targeting President Keane (Elizabeth Marvel) in the upcoming season of "Homeland."

As the trailer reveals, the new installment will see the rise of a powerful group that will plot the administration's downfall. Its head, an Alex Jones-type of a character named Brett O'Keefe (Jake Weber), is quite a wild card. In the clip, he shows no weakness while Keane's people start to harass them. Keane is obviously aware of the huge influence that O'Keefe has over the masses as she will send her best men to reach out to him. The promo shows no other than Saul (Mandy Patinkin), the new national security advisor, wanting to have a dialogue with the leftist leader, but is promptly rejected.

With a similar mission in mind, it will not be impossible for Carrie and her team to work with O'Keefe's. Keane has previously declared war against the intelligence community. She made no secret of the fact that she wanted the CIA to be dissolved. Carrie, who is expected to resign as a senior advisor, will do her best to stop the POTUS' plans. Reaching out to the leftist group may be risky, but if they succeed in getting Keane out of the White House the soonest time possible, everything will be worth it. Meanwhile, executive producer Alex Gansa recently spoke to the Washington Post about how much reality viewers see in the show.

"I'm not as offended by that as I am by people who think we're Islamophobic or — you know, the left is accusing us of being Islamophobic and the right is always accusing us of being soft on the Muslim community. People read into the show a political agenda that I don't think exists. What we are trying to do is to take a character, Carrie Mathison, who was an intelligence officer and the one thing we've learned in talking to intelligence officers and people in the intelligence community is that, think what you want about them, these are intensely patriotic people for the most part who spend 24 hours a day trying to keep us safe," Gansa explained.

"Homeland" season 7 will premiere on Feb. 11 at 9 p.m. EST on Showtime.