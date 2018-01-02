'Homeland' Season 7 Spoilers: Carrie to Reel over Saul's Ultimate Betrayal

Facebook/HomelandOnShowtime Promo image for "Homeland" season 7

Saul (Mandy Patinkin) will be joining the bandwagon to save himself in the upcoming season of "Homeland."

The trailer for the new installment has finally been released and based on the snippets shown, Carrie (Claire Daines) is wrong to worry about Saul after he was captured on President Keane's (Elizabeth Marvel) orders last finale. In season 6, Carrie was outraged when she received a call from her mentor, stating that he was one of the 200 individuals imprisoned due to the failed coup against the newly elected president. Outraged, she attempted to talk to Keane and demand what was going on. When she was refused passage, Carrie decided that it was better to quit from her job as senior advisor.

While Carrie is thinking of ways to save Saul, she will be shocked to learn that the CIA man is more than capable of getting himself out of jail. The promo shows one of Keane's men speaking with Saul. He is offering the man a deal. Keane wants him in her side as her national security advisor. If Saul decides to switch camp, he is assured that he will have complete control of his jurisdiction. In the clip, Carrie discovers Saul's betrayal when she is watching a live broadcast from the White House. Saul is delivering a speech, telling the American people that the government will not let insurgents win in the horrible war.

Meanwhile, showrunner Alex Gansa recently spoke about the new season's storyline and its similarities to real life. According to him, there would be parts where Keane's administration is going to resemble that of US President Trump's.

"We're telling a bit of a parallel story to what's happening in the real world," Gansa said. "Obviously the Trump administration is a little embattled and a little isolated and facing their own difficulties with the national security establishment and what they call 'the deep state.' Our administration, the Keene administration, is facing much the same issues but from the reverse — Trump is a conservative administration, Keene is more liberal administration, but a lot of the issues are the same. There's a degree of paranoia inside the Oval Office."

"Homeland" season 7 will premiere on Feb. 11 at 9 p.m. EST on Showtime.