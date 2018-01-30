'Homeland' Season 7 Spoilers: Saul Goes Head to Head with Leftist Leader O'Keefe

Facebook/HomelandOnShowtime Promo photo for "Homeland" season 7

Saul (Mandy Patinkin) will have his hands full with the leftist leader plotting President Keane's (Elizabeth Marvel) downfall in the upcoming season of "Homeland."

As the trailer for the new installment reveals, Carrie's (Claire Daines) mentor will officially be out of jail following the tense arrest of over 200 individuals allegedly involved in the failed coup against the administration. In the clip, Linus Roache (David Wellington), Keane's right-hand man, is shown approaching Saul with an offer. The POTUS wants him to be the national security advisor. At first, Saul tries to sound demure, stating that all he wants is to serve his country right. Roache tells him he will do exactly that once he accepts the said position.

Spoilers reveal that Saul will say yes to the offer. Soon, he is seen defending Keane on national television and urging the American people to not let any leftist radicals influence them. The promo also reveals Saul's biggest hurdle to face as Keane's ally. Brett O'Keefe (Jake Weber) is an Alex Jones-type of character who is willing to take the risk just to show what kind of monster Keane is. He and his followers are expected to be the government's main antagonists in season 7. In the clip, Saul is shown attempting to secure a dialogue with O'Keefe. The man, however, has no time for him.

In an interview with Washington Post, showrunner Alex Gansa spoke about those current events that would be mirrored in the new installment. According to him, it would be a president who believes that the "deep state" is against her.

"The main way is this antagonism between a newly elected president and the people that populate the government — the people who are there from one administration to the next. It's that essential conflict between these two camps that has really influenced the show. And just how divided and polarized America is right now. When you find democracy split down the middle like that, it becomes a very vulnerable target for other countries who might want to weaken us. So that's also become a big part of the story this season," Gansa explained.

"Homeland" season 7 will premiere on Feb. 11 at 9 p.m. EST on Showtime.