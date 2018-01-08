Facebook/HomelandOnShowtime Promo image for 'Homeland' season 7.

The latest trailer for "Homeland" in season 7 has been released by Showtime.

Based on the trailer for the upcoming installment of the political thriller, the events will pick up where the previous season took off. Despite her decision to leave her job in the White House and settle in Washington D.C. with her sister, Carrie Mathison (Claire Danes) will find herself back in the Oval Office.

Carrie will run after the shady US President Elizabeth Kean (Elizabeth Marvel), who broke her promise to the ex-CIA agent that her colleagues at the intelligence community will be safe since the president ordered for the arrest of 200 intelligence agents, including Carrie's mentor Saul Berenson (Mandy Patinkin), without any charges filed against them. This will urge Carrie to go back and take on the present administration to secure the release of her former colleagues.

In an interview with TVLine back in December, series co-creator and showrunner Alex Gansa mentioned that President Keane's real intentions can be very suspicious. "For us, Keane is neither a villain nor villainous. She's an embattled and isolated president, trying to hold on to the reins of power in a deeply divided country and dangerous world," the showrunner stated.

The trailer also showed that Carrie will still grieve with the death of her friend Peter Quinn (Rupert Friend), who died in season 6 while saving the president during an assassination plot.

The upcoming season of "Homeland" will also introduce new characters, including "Agent Carter" alum James D'Arcy as a former special ops agent who used to train at The Farm with Carrie. Morgan Spector will also join the cast as Dante Allen, one of Carrie's old friends who will look into the case of the intelligence agents detained by President Keane.

Showtime will air the premiere episode of "Homeland" season 11 on Sunday, Feb. 11, at 9 p.m. EDT.