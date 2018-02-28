'Homeland' Season 7 Spoilers: Wellington Confesses To Keane; Saul Panics As Guns Fire

Facebook'HomelandOnShowtime Promotional image for 'Homeland'

The upcoming episode of "Homeland" season 7 will see the stakes getting higher.

The official synopsis of the next episode, titled "Like Bad at Things," does not give away a lot of details about what fans can expect. However, it does tease Carrie (Claire Danes) pursuing a lead, while Saul (Mandy Patinkin) finds his situation going downhill fast.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opens with Carrie watching footage of Wellington (Linus Roache) confessing to President Keane (Elizabeth Marvel) that he was the one who authorized the air strike on Syria.

"My presidency's just been hijacked," Keane says.

Carrie urges that the right thing to do is to inform Dante (Morgan Spector), but Max (Maury Sterling) begs to differ. He reminds her that the information cannot go public because "that was the deal."

Meanwhile, on Brett's (Jake Weber) side, things are starting to get out of hand, and people are starting to get antsy.

"You said you'd hand yourself over before anyone got hurt, but you're still here," Brett is told.

The FBI and Brett's followers are in a standoff, but it looks like one side will act soon. Saul is seen panicking as gunshots are heard.

"We've been betrayed," shouts one man.

Showtime has also released a separate sneak peek clip into the upcoming episode. It opens with Wellington opening the door to President Keane, who asks her security to wait outside. She walks straight into the room and asks him if he has heard the news. He says yes, telling her that he was waiting for her call.

Their conversation, which is being watched by Carrie remotely, soon turns sour when Wellington admits to Keane that he was the one who authorized the air strike. He explains that he did it for her presidency's own benefit, but she does not see it the same way as he does.

"Homeland" season 7 airs Sundays, at 9 p.m. EST on Showtime.