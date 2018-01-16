'Homeland' Season 7 Spoilers: What Is Next for Dar Adal?

Facebook/HomelandOnShowtime Promo photo for "Homeland" season 7

After all his evil scheming, Dar Adal's (F. Murray Abraham) future remains hazy in the upcoming season of "Homeland."

As Inquisitr points out, the trailer released for the new installment does not contain any content about the former CIA black ops director. The last time viewers saw Adal, he was caught fraternizing with the enemy to eliminate Saul (Mandy Patinkin) and the others. His storyline remains ambiguous especially when the promo features almost all of the show's character, except him. While it seems apparent that Adal will be in jail for his crimes in season 7, there is still the possibility that he will escape and plan his next scheme while his opponents are busy dealing with a paranoid president.

Spoilers for season 7 reveals that both Saul and Carrie (Claire Daines) will be invested in doing their best to save the country from President Keane (Elizabeth Marvel). Since the coup against the POTUS and her administration failed, Keane has been on the warpath, snatching questionable individuals left and right and locking them up. Saul was one of the unfortunate ones who were captured. In fact, his arrest pushed Carrie to quit from her post as Keane's senior advisor. Imagine Carrie's surprise when she sees her mentor pledging his alliance to the enemy on national television.

In the teaser, an aide of Keane is shown approaching Saul in prison. Linus Roache (David Wellington) goes straight to the point, offering the CIA man the position of the national security advisor. Saul replies that he only wants what is best for his country. Roache counters that he will be able to do exactly just that as soon as he accepts the offer. Soon, Saul is shown talking to the press, urging the Americans to show support to the government in those trying times. Carrie is left thinking if Saul is still a friend or now a foe. As far as she is concerned, she can never be friends with anyone working for the megalomaniac woman residing in the White House.

"Homeland" season 7 will premiere on Feb. 11 at 9 p.m. EST on Showtime.