'Homeland' Season 7 Updates: Carrie Believes Her Condition Is Worsening

Showtime Promo image for the third episode of 'Homeland' Season 7

Carrie (Claire Danes) seemed to be in the brink of a major meltdown in the next episode of "Homeland" season 7.

Based on the trailer for the episode titled "Standoff," Carrie will expressed her concern to her therapist Dr. Meyer (Sakina Jaffrey) about the drug that she use for her bipolar disorder. According to Carrie, the drug is no longer working for her at the moment.

She will also plot to enter an apartment to search for something. But when she was caught by the police, she begged the authorities to let her go because the court will take away her daughter Frannie from her if she goes to jail. But the trailer did not reveal if she will be placed behind bars for intrusion.

The teaser also showed Saul Berenson (Mandy Patinkin) trying to forge a negotiation with leftist leader Brett O'Keefe (Jake Weber) under President Elizabeth Keane's (Elizabeth Marvel) orders.

The president wants Saul to stop O'Keefe from his plots. If his mission will be successful, he will be appointed as the national security advisor. This prompted Saul to drop by O'Keefe's turf on his own, but it seemed to be a bad idea. Based on the trailer for the upcoming episode, O'Keefe will order his men to trap Saul in their headquarters and prevent him from going anywhere.

This could mean that the president's order to contain O'Keefe and his men will go into waste. He might also be used by the leftist leader to wage a massive war against Keane and White House Chief of Staff David Wellington (Linus Roache).

Meanwhile, the synopsis for the upcoming episode also revealed that Keane and Wellington will disagree about something. But could this have to do with Saul's situation?

Showtime will air the next episode of "Homeland" season 7 on Sunday, Feb. 25, at 9 p.m. EST.