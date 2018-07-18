Unsplash/Josh Bean A couple is making it possible for homeless kids to celebrate their birthdays

Mary Davis and husband Ari Kadin constantly make sure that homeless children from the Skid Row area in Downtown Los Angeles can still celebrate their birthday parties every month.

The couple had been organizing birthday parties every month since January 2013 through their charitable organization called Worthy of Love.

Based on the organization's website, Worthy of Love aims to make homeless children happy. "We believe children deserve to be reminded of their value and potential. We believe by showing them they are worthy of love, they will be motivated to pursue their dreams," a statement from the charity's About page said.

In an interview with CBS News, the couple revealed that the charity was their way of giving back after they dealt with two miscarriages.

"So many children in Skid Row needed to feel important and loved," Davis said in the interview. "We didn't realize how much joy they were going to bring us, and that was so healing for me," she added.

Crystan Randell, one of the mothers staying at the Union Rescue Mission homeless shelter this month, said that her daughter Briana was one of the celebrators for this month's birthday party.

According to Randell, celebrating Briana's 12th birthday with Worthy of Love made could help Briana and her family forget about the difficult situation that they were in.

Randell also said that she wanted to see her kids live a normal life despite their situation, and for them to continue being kids even if they live in a homeless shelter.

After holding birthday parties to over 6,000 kids since 2013, the couple will soon organize the first birthday celebration of their own daughter in the same venue. According to Davis, she wanted her child to grow up with the thought that some kids have no access to everything that she has. "You have to bless others and bring happiness and joy to those that need it most," she also said.