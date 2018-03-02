'Honey Boo Boo' Paternity Scandal: Is Mike Thompson Really The Father?

YouTube/TLC UK Who is Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson's real father?

Mike "Sugar Bear" Thompson wants to find out once and for all if Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson is really her daughter.

In a recent episode of "Mama June: From Not To Hot," June Shannon's ex-husband and baby daddy Sugar Bear had a major argument with his new wife Jennifer Lamb when she questioned his paternity to Honey Boo Boo and sent their DNA samples behind his back.

But Lamb defended her actions, saying that he needs to find out the truth once and for all.

"If it turns out that Alana is not his, June Shannon will be out of my life forever," Lamb stated in the sneak peek for the upcoming episode of WE tv's reality show that was posted on Radar Online. "And I sure ain't paying child support for a kid that's not Mike's."

Eventually, Thompson agreed to look into the result of the paternity test even if he believes that Honey Boo Boo is actually his child.

But it seems like more questions surfaced after they received the letter about the paternity test. "The results were inconclusive," Lamb told her husband. "The DNA samples were corrupted so they couldn't tell if you were her father or not."

However, there are no reports yet if Thompson would want to undergo another test again to prove that his 12-year-old daughter is really his.

Meanwhile, Honey Boo Boo told InTouch Weekly early this year that her relationship with her father is strained at the moment and she blamed her new stepmother.

"My current relationship with Sugar Bear is very dull. He'll maybe call me once a week if I'm lucky, but my parents getting along right now is not good," the former "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo" lead star said. "They do not get along AT ALL. I feel like they don't co-parent well because of Jennifer."

More information about the paternity is expected to be revealed in the next episodes of "Mama June: From Not To Hot" season 2 every Fridays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.