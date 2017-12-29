Honor 7X Review: The Affordable Smartphone With Premium Specs

Honor official website Promotional picture for Honor 7X.

First launching the Honor brand in 2014, the successor of the first flagship device has landed in stores for a surprisingly affordable price tag. Huawei's Honor 7X features some of the high-end specs that fans would normally see in high-end smartphones. Here is everything that the critics are saying about the Honor 7X.

According to a review by ZDNet, the first thing that deserves applause on the Honor 7X is its durability. It was built to be a premium device at features quality that allows users to drop it on concrete from a six feet height and suffer no damage. It also has IP67 rating, which means that it is dust and water resistant. On the other hand, the camera may be disappointing to some, but fans will have to remember that this device already packs far more than what one would expect for a cheap smartphone.

Meanwhile, a review from BGR noted the sheer power of the battery that is packed in the Honor 7X. Featuring 3,340 mAh battery, the Huawei Honor 7X can survive a full day of usage on full capacity, which means that it can achieve a feat like this even while watching videos, keeping the wi-fi turned on, and camera usage. Furthermore, the Honor 7X features a custom EMUI 5.1 skin that allows it to offer a full range of options when it comes to saving battery life.

More critics have dubbed the Honor 7X as the smartphone of the future. Huawei's sub-brand did get it right when it comes to offering a premium list of specs at a more affordable price point compared to Samsung. At $200, the Honor 7X is a beast in the low to mid-tier market, and fans are expecting Huawei to step up their game in the next flagship. The Huawei Honor 7X is now available in retails stores.