Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the second season of the Japanese supernatural-comedy anime series, "Hoozuki no Reitetsu (Hozuki's Cooldheadedness)."

Hozuki's coolheaded approach to both life and work continues on the second season of the Japanese supernatural-comedy anime series, "Hoozuki no Reitetsu (Hozuki's Coolheadedness)."

The previous episode showcased two new glimpses into the life of the demon ogre Hozuki and his interactions with the people in the afterlife. The first one brought Hozuki on a visit to the fourth court of the deceased where the Scales of Karma are kept and managed by King Gokan. Here, he met the king's chief of staff, who has always been very dutiful and caring that her kindness has made the prisoners want to call her mom.

This first half of the episode also served as the debut for not only the chief of staff, whose name is Shikimi, but also for the Egyptian god, Anubis. Shikimi's voice was provided by Chika Sakamoto, whose most recent works include doing the voices for Agumon in "Digimon Adventure tri." and "Digimon Universe: Appli Monsters," and Stelly from the popular shounen anime series, "One Piece."

On the other hand, Anubis was voiced by Kisho Taniyama, whose most recent works include Wilhelm Ehrenburg from the dark fantasy anime series, "Dies Irae," and Hajime Yajima from last season's romance anime series, "Koi to Uso."

The second half of the episode saw the dog, Shiro, demanding to experience bathing in the infamous Hell Hot Springs, believing that if he did so, he would become the ultimate dog of Hell.

The preview for the next episode features Shiro's voice-over asking his master Hozuki where he is and what he is doing at the moment. Hozuki then answers that he's at his office making a reservation at the bar. What kind of adventures and hilarities will Hozuki and Shiro encounter as the year-end party season descends upon them?

"Hoozuki no Reitetsu" airs on Saturdays late night at 1 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX, Sun TV and BS11, as well as on KBS Kyoto 30 minutes later. It also airs on AT-X on Mondays at 10:30 p.m. JST. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available online in regions outside Japan via HIDIVE.