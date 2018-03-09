Hoozuki no Reitetsu Official Site The second season of the Japanese supernatural comedy anime series “Hoozuki no Reitetsu (Hoozuki’s Cooldheadedness)” will be returning with its second cour on Saturday, April 7. The series is based on the manga written and illustrated by Natsumi Eguchi.

An official premiere date has been set for the sophomore season's second cour of the Japanese supernatural comedy anime series, "Hoozuki no Reitetsu (Hoozuki's Coolheadedness)."

The series, which is based on the manga written and illustrated by Natsumi Eguchi, concluded the first half of its second season with 13 episodes in December 2017. Now, the coolheaded demon ogre Hoozuki and his subordinates are all set to grace the small screen with more of their antics in the second cour that has been scheduled to premiere in April.

It has also been announced that the new opening theme song titled "Haikei, Jigoku Yori (Dear, From Hell)" will be performed by the unit Jigoku no Sata All Stars, which is composed of the series' cast members, namely Hiroki Yasumoto, Takashi Matsuyama, Hiroki Gotou, Takashi Nagasako, Yumiko Kobayashi, Satomi Satou, Yui Ogura, and Atsumi Tanezaki.

Yasumoto provides the voice of the series protagonist Hoozuki; Matsuyama is the pheasant Animal Hell minion Rurio; Gotou is his monkey companion Kakisuke; Kobayashi is the fluffy white dog Shiro, and Tanezaki is the rabbit Karashi. Nagasako provides the voice for the Great King of Hell Enma Daiol. Satou and Ogura are the zashiki-warashi Ichiko and Niko, respectively.

On the other hand, the new ending theme song will be performed by Sumire Uesaka, who also provides the voice for Peach Maki.

The first half of the sophomore season of the series premiered Last year in October and episodes were streamed online by Sentai Filmworks via HIDIVE as they aired in Japan.

The season also shifted production from Wit Studio to Studio DEEN, while Kazuhiro Yoneda took over the directorial seat from Hiro Kaburagi. Jirou Omatsuri also took over from Hirotaka Katou to design the characters for the second season. Midori Gotou and TOMISIRO stayed on to write the scripts and compose the music respectively.

"Hoozuki no Reitetsu" season 2B premieres on Saturday, April 7, late night at 1 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX1, Sun TV, BS11, and KBS Kyoto. It will also air on AT-X starting on Monday, April 9, at 10:30 p.m. JST. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site.

The original manga is also being published digitally by Kodansha Comics.