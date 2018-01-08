'Hoozuki no Reitetsu' Season 2 Latest News: Series to Return for a Second Cour in Spring

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the second season of the Japanese supernatural-comedy anime series, "Hoozuki no Reitetsu (Hozuki's Cooldheadedness)."

The second season of the Japanese supernatural comedy anime series, "Hoozuki no Reitetsu (Hoozuki's Coolheadedness)" is returning for its second cour this spring.

The announcement was made on the 13th episode of the season, which aired last Dec. 31. The second cour, which has been listed as "Hoozuki no Reitetsu Season 2 Part II," is expected to return on air sometime in April. Natsumi Eguchi, the creator of the manga series that inspired this anime, even drew a special illustration commemorating the second season's upcoming second half.

On the other hand, the 13th episode of the season saw Hoozuki struggling to prepare for the end of the year party amidst a seemingly endless string of annoyances, which included the arrival of the hell courtesan Lady Jigoku Dayu, followed by the Chief of Crushing Hell with some paperwork to turn in at the main office. His arrival, in full regalia, no less, ended up attracting too much attention out on the streets and inside the office itself

These distractions planted the seed of annoyance in the usually coolheaded Hoozuki, who ultimately lost his cool and snapped at everyone while preparing for the year-end party. It was Shiro who stepped up and got him the help he needed.

In the end, the party was held and seen through, with some drunken antics and the stressed out Hoozuki somehow made it back home to care for his potted plants.

No detail has been released regarding what the next episode will be about. What new challenges and responsibilities will Hoozuki be facing in the new year? And will he be able to keep his cool in the midst of it all, or end up with yet another episode of an emotional meltdown?

"Hoozuki no Reitetsu Season 2 Part II" premieres in April. The series now consists of 26 episodes overall, including the first 13 that aired in 2014.