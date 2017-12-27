'Horizon Zero Dawn' DLC The Frozen Wilds Reportedly Being Given Away By Sony

PlayStation/Guerilla Games/Sony In a lush, post-apocalyptic world of "Horizon Zero Dawn," pockets of humanity live on in primitive hunter-gatherer tribes.

Sony is reportedly giving away free codes for the "Horizon Zero Dawn" DLC (downloadable content) The Frozen Wilds. This is after a number of PlayStation 4 owners received a peculiar email in their inboxes saying that they have been the lucky recipient of the game's expansion pack – free of charge!

The email reportedly reads, "Claim your epic gift from the Old Ones by 26/12/2017 23:59 (GMT). We've got some exciting news for you [username]. As you're a fan of 'Horizon Zero Dawn,' we're doing something special... we're giving you the huge expansion, The Frozen Wilds – totally FREE. So join Aloy on a thrilling new hunt, pushing your survival skills to the limit to uncover new mysteries hidden in the hazardous mountain snowscape. Download your gift from PlayStation Store by 26/12/2017 (GMT). Select "Redeem Codes" and input your voucher code below."

For those who have yet to receive one, do check the spam folder just in case it was flagged as junk mail and sent there. After all, no one would want to miss a gesture of generosity from the people at Sony.

"Horizon Zero Dawn" presents players with tense cat-and-mouse encounters with colossal robo-animals in a verdant post-post-apocalypse setting. Players are placed in the shoes of Aloy, a tenacious young woman who braves this dangerous landscape in order to stop the "Derangement" that caused these giant animals to appear while at the same time upset the peace that existed between men and machine.

The Frozen Wilds expansion brings a wealth of new content to the game including new storylines, characters, and experiences in a beautiful but unforgiving new area. Follow Aloy as she traverses this frozen wilderness which harbours a new mystery she's determined to solve.

"Horizon Zero Dawn" is exclusively available for the PlayStation 4 and has so far sold over 3 million copies worldwide.