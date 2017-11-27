'Horizon Zero Dawn' Offered at Half Price Until Nov. 28

"Horizon Zero Dawn," the surprise open-world hit exclusive to the PlayStation 4, is half price off on the PlayStation Store Black Friday Sale. PS4 players should not wait too long, either, since the promo ends on Nov. 28 at 11 a.m. EST.

A bunch of other top titles is also on sale for as much as 60 percent off on the PlayStation Store's annual Black Friday sale, but it's a rare occasion to find a console exclusive to get a discount this much. "Horizon Zero Dawn" now costs just $20 after the discount, until the offer expires on Tuesday morning.

PlayStation/Guerilla Games/Sony In a lush, post-apocalyptic world of "Horizon Zero Dawn," pockets of humanity live on in primitive hunter-gatherer tribes.

The base game is now just under $20, and players could also get its first DLC, "Horizon Zero Dawn: The Frozen Wilds," for just $15 after a 25 percent discount. The Digital Deluxe Edition bundle for the game is also at half price as well, going down to $25 for the duration of the promo.

A console exclusive for the PlayStation 4, "Horizon Zero Dawn," has been a pleasant surprise for game critics and players alike. It's the rare action roleplaying game that tells a compelling story throughout its 40-hour playtime, as IGN reviewed earlier.

The game does a great job of letting players explore the many ways they can defeat the animal-shaped robots that roam the mysterious world of "Horizon Zero Dawn." Aside from Aloy's scanning ability called Focus, which highlights several weak points on the mechanical beasts, players are left to their own devices in how they approach the fight and the world in general.

"Horizon Zero Dawn" is currently rated at 89 at review aggregation site Metacritic and is highly rated by users as well, with a score of 8.3, earning "Generally favorable reviews." The game is currently on discount on the PlayStation Store.