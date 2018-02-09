Horror Game 'Layers of Fear' Coming to Switch This Month

"Layers of Fear," the groundbreaking horror game from an independent studio based in Poland, is coming to the Nintendo Switch later this month. Bloober Team announced that "Layers of Fear: Legacy" will launch on Nintendo's hybrid console on Feb. 21.

In an email press release, Bloober Team confirmed that "Layers of Fear: Legacy" will be coming out to the Nintendo Switch via the eShop, and will cost $20, according to Eurogamer.

Bloober Team SA "Layers of Fear" is a psychological and psychedelic adventure horror game about a once renowned painter, who is on a brink of succumbing to madness.

The original "Layers of Fear" game came out in 2016 for the PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, to an overall positive, if slightly muted reception. The game came out as a shifting horror experience that's a break from the usual action RPG convention that comes with the genre, and reactions have been mixed, according to Eurogamer's Matt Wales.

"Layers of Fear: Legacy is based upon the successful 2016 game for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One and has been remastered and redesigned to be a unique offering in the Nintendo Switch horror genre portfolio and is shaping up to be the most immersive horror game for the console," Bloober Team announced in their press release, as quoted by Go Nintendo.

The game itself leans heavily on inspiration from classic masterpiece paintings, including those from Goya, Bruegel, and Rubens. These classically inspired portraits are then distorted and shifted for maximum effect.

"Every item, part of décor and architecture has been meticulously crafted to heighten the feeling of immersion," Bloober Team noted in the game description. The game first rolled out in Steam Early Access and Xbox Game Preview, and it is now available for PC, Mac, Linux, Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

In the video below, Bloober Team introduces "Layers of Fear: Legacy" for the Nintendo Switch, which is set to come out on Wednesday, Feb. 21.