'House of Cards' Fans Troll Kevin Spacey Accuser Anthony Rapp for Show's Cancellation

It's been a pretty rough couple of months for "House of Cards" following a major shakeup. A sexual harassment controversy involving its lead star, Kevin Spacey (Frank Underwood), resulted in the Emmy-winning actor's firing from the show and the subsequent confirmation from Netflix that season 6 will be its last.

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Netflix fired Kevin Spacey from "House of Cards" after sexual harassment allegations came to light.

Now fans are setting their sights on Anthony Rapp, the first person who publicly came out to accuse Spacey of predatory behavior. They are blaming Rapp for the demise of "House of Cards."

The actor shared some of the angry messages he got from social media after admitting in October that Spacey made sexual advances towards him when he was just 14-years-old. Rapp said that he's sharing the comments online because "people need to be outed for their harassment."

One fan accused Rapp of being an opportunist and not a victim. Another told Rapp that he caused the jobs of those working on "House of Cards" who needed to support their families.

Rapp, however, also received plenty of positive and supportive messages and his outing of Spacey's actions prompted other victims to come forward. At least 20 individuals from Spacey's theater group alleged that the actor behaved inappropriately towards them.

Meanwhile, Netflix confirmed that "House of Cards" season 6 will resume production in 2018 without Spacey. Robin Wright (Claire Underwood) will now lead the show but it's not clear if Spacey's character will be killed off.

"House of Cards" season 6 was two weeks into filming when the Spacey controversy exploded. Production shut down since October and Netflix, as well as the show's producers, investigated possible sexual harassment incidents that Spacey perpetuated on the set as well. The actor then went into rehab for sexual addiction.

The series was Netflix's first original show on the platform. It will bow out with a shortened eight-episode order as opposed to the usual 13 episodes.