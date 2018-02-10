'House of Cards' Season 6 Adds Australian Actor Cody Fern

"House of Cards" season 6 has a growing cast list. Producers recently added Australian actor Cody Fern as a series regular.

Facebook/HouseofCards "House of Cards" season 6 on Netflix will be the show's final run but it might have a spinoff.

Fern, who was last part of "American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace," is the latest addition to the final season that will center on Robin Wright's character, Claire Underwood. He joins other new additions to the cast that includes Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear.

The new stars' roles, however have been kept under wraps. They will join series regulars like Michael Kelly (Doug Stamper), Patricia Clarkson (Jane Davis), Campbell Scott (Mark Usher), Constance Zimmer (Janine Skorsky), Derek Cecil (Seth Grayson) and Jayne Atkinson (Catherine Durant).

Production for "House of Cards" season 6 resumed in early February after months of shutdown. Netflix and the production studio Media Rights Capital (MRC) decided to halt work on the set following sexual harassment allegations against its star Kevin Spacey (Frank Underwood).

"House of Cards" season 6 was already filming for two weeks last fall when Spacey's controversy exploded. Netflix then fired Spacey from the series and announced that Wright will carry the show as its lead star for its sixth and final season.

It will be the shortest in the history of the series as Netflix ordered just eight episodes for "House of Cards" season 6. In previous seasons, the show ran with 13 episodes.

Netflix has not yet announced when the new installment will launch on the platform but seasons 1 to 5 are still streaming and accessible for subscribers. The streaming site also expressed plans to spin off "House of Cards" if viewers respond well to the final season.

Meanwhile, "House of Cards" cast member Reg E. Cathey died at the age of 59. Viewers of the political drama will recognize the actor as Freddy, the owner of President Underwood's favorite BBQ house in Washington. Cathey received an Emmy for his guest performance in this role in 2015.