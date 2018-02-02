'House of Cards' Season 6 Casting News: Greg Kinnear, Dianne Lane To Join Robin Wright

Facebook/HouseofCards Promo image for 'House of Cards'

The sixth and final season of "House of Cards" is officially underway, with new characters joining Robin Wright after the departure of lead star Kevin Spacey.

Netflix announced Wednesday that the production of "House of Cards" season 6 resumed after it was shut down in October as the result of the sexual assault and harassment charged against Spacey.

Instead of cancelling the show, Netflix decided to push through with the series production to wrap up the series. The entertainment streaming service provider also mentioned that Wright will reprise her role as the new US President Claire Underwood after the term of her husband Frank (Spacey) ended in season 5. She will be joined by new characters that will be portrayed by Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear.

Netflix did not discuss the details regarding Lane and Kinnear's characters, but they mentioned that the two will portray the role of siblings in the political drama series.

Other cast members who will return to the next season of "House of Cards" include Michael Kelly as Frank's loyal chief of staff Douglas Stamper, Jayne Atkinson as the Secretary of State Cathy Durant, Patricia Clarkson as the Deputy Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade named Jane Davis, Constance Zimmer as The Washington Herald reporter Janine Skorsky, Derek Cecil as Claire's Press Secretary Seth Grayson, Campbell Scott as Underwood's adviser Mark Usher, and Boris McGiver as The Washington Herald's editor-in-chief Tom Hammerschmidt.

Netflix also mentioned that instead of the usual 13-episode run, the farewell season of "House of Cards" will only have eight episodes. This could be the shortest series that the network produced as of the moment.

Other details for the upcoming "House of Cards" season 6 remains under wraps, but Netflix is slated to release more information about the show before its release date sometime later this year.