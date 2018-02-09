'House of Cards' Season 6 Latest News: 'American Crime Story' Star Cody Fern Joins Cast

Facebook/HouseofCards Promo image for 'House of Cards'

"American Crime Story" star Cody Fern is joining the cast of "House of Cards" season 6. The Australian actor's role in the sixth and final installment of the political series remains undisclosed, but Netflix has confirmed that he is joining the cast as a series regular.

Fern previously starred in "The Tribes of Palos Verdes" with Maika Monroe and Jennifer Garner, but it was not until he became part of "American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace" that he rose to fame. Appearing in the series opposite Darren Cris, Edgar Ramirez and Penelope Cruz, Fern played the role David in the FX anthology series, where David was a young gay man who marked the beginning of Andrew Cunanan's killing spree.

With Fern now joining the cast of "House of Cards" season 6, he is set to join previously cast actors Greg Kinnear and Diane Lane, whose involvement in the film has also just been announced recently.

Production on "House of Cards" season 6 resumed last week following its previous suspension. Filming on the series had to be halted back in October after several women came forward to accuse one of its stars, Kevin Spacey, of sexual harassment and sexual assault. Following the production shutdown, the studio Media Rights Capital (MRC) announced the removal of Spacey from the series. Netflix also cancelled another project that was being developed for Spacey, a Gore Vidal biopic.

Filming for the Emmy-winning series resumed just recently, with President Claire Underwood (Robin Wright) replacing Kevin Spacey as the new lead. The addition of Fern is the latest step in building the ensemble cast for the sixth season, which already has Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Patricia Clarkson, Constance Zimmer, Derek Cecil, Campbell Scott and Boris McGiver onboard.

"House of Cards" season 6 will consist of eight episodes. Netflix has yet to announce its premiere date.