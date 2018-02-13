'House of Cards' Season 6 News: 'American Crime Story' Star Cody Fern Joins Drama as Series Regular

Facebook/HouseofCards Promo image for 'House of Cards'

The stellar cast line-up for "House of Cards" season 6 continues to expand.

Cody Fern is officially on board the Netflix drama, multiple reports confirmed. The "American Crime Story" star has been tapped to play a series regular role. Further details about his character are still being kept under wraps. He joins recently announced cast members Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear.

Fern's most recent TV project was "American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace," in which he stars opposite Darren Criss, Edgar Ramirez, and Penelope Cruz. He also appeared on films such as "The Tribes of Palos Verdes" and "Christmas Eve, 1914."

According to Variety, filming for the show's sixth installment resumed last week. Production for season 6 was initially shut down in October after lead star Kevin Spacey was accused of sexual assault and harassment.

Shortly after the allegations were made, studio Media Rights Capital (MRC) and Netflix announced that they were cutting all business ties with Spacey. Netflix also decided to cancel a planned biopic about Gore Vidal starring Spacey. The actor's leading lady Robin Wright is set to be the main star of season 6.

Just days after Fern's casting was announced, "House of Cards" actor Reg E Cathey passed away following a bout with cancer. Famously known for his roles in the political drama and HBO's "The Wire," Cathey died at his home in New York.

The veteran actor won an Emmy for his role as Freddy Hayes, the owner of a back-street BBQ joint in "House of Cards." The restaurant served as a secret hideaway for Frank Underwood (Spacey) where he often went at different times of day and night to eat his favorite ribs. It later became a covert meeting place for Frank and his allies.

The sixth and final season of "House of Cards" is expected to premiere this year on Netflix.