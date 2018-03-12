'House of Cards' Season 6 News: How Will the Show Depict Frank Underwood's Exit?

Facebook/HouseofCards A promo poster for the upcoming sixth season of the Netflix series "House of Cards"

The Netflix original series "House of Cards" has recently come up with a teaser trailer that briefly shows Claire Underwood, played by Robin Wright, as the new Commander in Chief of the United States. With disgraced actor Kevin Spacey having played the lead role of Frank Underwood for the past five seasons, a lot of unanswered questions revolve around the upcoming plot of season 6.

At this point, numerous fans may have already seen the teaser trailer for the sixth season of "House of Cards," and it does not reveal much about the upcoming plot. The White House is at its naturally busy state, with all its employees on their toes to serve the country. With the tumultuous events that transpired in season 5, many characters were killed off.

However, Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Patricia Clarkson, Constance Zimmer, Derek Cecil, Campbell Scott, and Boris McGiver are all confirmed to make a return for the final season of the popular political drama series of Netflix. With a supposedly different storyline on the horizon, there will be notable additions to the cast, such as Greg Kinnear and Oscar nominated actress Diane Lane.

One interesting point seen in the trailer are Claire's words, as she only utters "We're just getting started." This has given the notion that perhaps Netflix is gearing toward a possible spin-off, right after the arc of "House of Cards" has concluded. Furthermore, Wright is still beloved by fans, which makes the rumors of a spin-off very likely.

As for the issue of what happens to Frank, it is speculated that he could possibly receive a permanent death on the show, which could transpire in many different ways. Since his health has been a recurring issue on the show, it is most likely that Frank may die due to natural causes. But it is also notable to mention that ever since the show began, Frank has made many enemies in and out of the White House.

"House of Cards" season 6 is scheduled to air sometime in the fall of 2018.