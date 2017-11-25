'House of Cards' Season 6 News: Kevin Spacey Role Recast? Who Will Play Frank Underwood?

Production has not yet resumed for "House of Cards" season 6 amid Netflix firing Kevin Spacey because of his sexual harassment controversy. Will the show, however, consider recasting his role as the former U.S. President Frank Underwood? Who will play the part with Spacey now in rehab and facing potential criminal lawsuits?

Facebook/HouseofCards Kevin Spacey is out of "House of Cards" season 6 after Netflix fired the actor because of his sexual harassment scandals.

Ideas that Spacey's role should be a recast sprung from fans who are still looking forward to "House of Cards" season 6. After all, Spacey was replaced in the movie "All the Money in the World" as soon as word that he sexually harassed his co-stars broke. Christopher Plummer stood in for Spacey with barely two months of the movie's release.

A petition from Elle cited that perhaps Plummer could also play Frank Underwood so that "House of Cards" season 6 can resume filming. If not Plummer, then perhaps Julie Andrews, Plummer's co-star on "The Sound of Music," can play the disgraced president in the series.

The Elle piece noted that Andrews, an Academy Award winner, has the range to take on any role by Spacey. While she's mostly known for playing pleasant characters, Andrews has the capabilities of playing the villain.

Another petition suggested that Spacey should be replaced by comedian Kevin James, the star of "Kevin Can Wait" on "House of Cards." Some 43,424 individuals have signed on to the idea as of press time. They do not believe the suggestion to be a joke.

"House of Cards" producers are reportedly considering killing off Spacey's character and the writers are rushing to redo the scripts for season 6. The final decision to the character's fate, however, won't be known until after Thanksgiving.

At that time victims of Spacey came forward, "House of Cards" season 6 was already in the second week of filming in Baltimore and was scheduled to finish by early 2018 for a mid-year release on the streaming platform. Netflix has not made any more statements after announcing the firing of Spacey in late October.