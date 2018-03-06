'House of Cards' Season 6 News: Netflix Releases Teaser Trailer

Facebook/HouseofCards A promo poster for the final season of the Netflix series "House of Cards"

The creators of the Netflix political drama series "House of Cards" have unveiled the newest trailer for the upcoming sixth trailer, which reveals a new commander-in-chief of the White House.

The official trailer shows the White House staff being busy, as usual, as the camera follows the employees all the way to the Oval Office. The trailer concludes with Claire Underwood, played by Robin Wright, turning to face the audience, as the new President of the United States, and utters the words "We're just getting started" before the series' theme plays.

The trailer gives the audience a good idea of how the writers have decided to proceed with the show now that there has been a change in the main protagonist. It can be inferred from the trailer that very much like her husband, Claire has been quite successful in keeping everyone on their feet.

As avid fans and viewers of the show already know, Frank Underwood, played by Kevin Spacey, resigned last season, which allowed the equally ambitious Claire to take over after winning the peoples' sympathy in the events that followed back in season 5. In fact, the last episode of season 5, Claire breaks the fourth wall to tell the audience that it is her "turn" to take on the role of President of the most powerful nation on Earth.

Spacey was removed from the show after allegations of sexual assault from "Star Trek: Discovery" star Anthony Rapp — who accused the disgraced actor of sexually molesting him when he was just 14 years of age. With the new trailer out, it is safe to assume that the producers of the show have already figured out the narrative for the final season.

Despite the trailer, Netflix has yet to officially announce a release date for the concluding season of "House of Cards." However, the episodes are expected to arrive sometime in fall of this year.