'House of Cards' Season 6 News: Production Hiatus Extended Until December

Film productions for the new season of "House of Cards" have been put on hold since last month and will be extending until Dec. 8, TVLine confirmed.

"House of Cards" producer Media Rights Capital (MRC) sent a letter to all involved cast and crew members updating them about their discussion with Netflix in continuing the series.

"We continue to work with Netflix with the hope of resuming production soon. As we continue these discussions, we have determined together that the crew will be paid for an additional two week hiatus – beginning on November 27th and continuing through December 8th," the letter reads.

MRC also said in the letter that they hope the entire crew of "House of Cards" will remain once production resumes. However, the production company also understands if their crew members decide to find work elsewhere.

The letter did not officially confirm that production for "House of Cards" season 6 will reconvene this Dec. 8, but it was announced that another update will be given by then.

Netflix held off productions for "House of Cards" season 6 when accusations of sexual misconduct surfaced against lead actor Kevin Spacey.

"Netflix will not be involved with any further production of 'House of Cards' that includes Kevin Spacey," a rep said in a statement.

The accusations began when actor Anthony Rapp spoke with Vulture and revealed that Spacey approached him sexually when he was only 14 years old. Afterwards, several others have accused Spacey of sexual misconduct in numerous times.

Soon after, at least eight people from the crew of "House of Cards" came forward and shared their own experiences of sexual harassment from the actor himself.

A former camera assistant from the set explained that none of them came forward before in fear that they would lose their jobs. Spacey has yet to give his statement on the accusations against him.