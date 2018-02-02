'House of Cards' Season 6 News: Production of Final Season Resumed; Kevin Spacey Excluded From Cast

Facebook/HouseofCards Kevin Spacey is no longer part of "House of Cards."

The production for the sixth and final season of "House of Cards" has finally resumed after a long hiatus. Former lead actor Kevin Spacey will not be returning for "House of Cards" season 6.

Netflix announced last Wednesday that they have continued production for "House of Cards" season 6, Variety confirmed. The upcoming season will have eight new episodes and the return of the show's main cast.

Robin Wright starring. Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Patricia Clarkson, Constance Zimmer, Derek Cecil, Campbell Scott and Boris McGiver are all confirmed to return for the final season.

"House of Cards" has also added two new cast members for their final season. Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear has become part of the cast and are said to portray a pair of siblings on the show.

Meanwhile, Spacey will not be returning for "House of Cards" season 6, CNN reports.

"House of Cards" went on hiatus when allegations of sexual misconduct were made by actor Anthony Rapp against Spacey in October last year. Rapp told Buzzfeed that he experienced sexual advances from Spacey when he was only 14 years old.

Afterwards, Spacey gave a statement claiming that he has no recollection of the events that Rapp disclosed. But he did apologize for the incident, describing them as "deeply inappropriate drunken behavior."

However, more allegations of sexual misconduct against Spacey came to light days after Rapp told his story. This time, the complaints came from staff members who worked with Spacey in "House of Cards."

After CNN published the report in November last year, Netflix immediately dropped Spacey. They also said that they would no longer "be involved with any further production of 'House of Cards' that includes Kevin Spacey."

Spacey was the male lead in "House of Cards." Details of how he will be written off the show are yet to be revealed.

"House of Cards" season 6 is expected to premiere this 2018.