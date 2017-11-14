'House of Cards' Season 6 News: Show's Fate to Be Revealed on Thanksgiving as Writers Race Against the Clock to Rework Series Without Kevin Spacey

(Photo: Netflix) Kevin Spacey in "House of Cards."

The writers of "House of Cards" are racing against the clock to rework the final season of the series without Kevin Spacey, who played the lead role Frank Underwood.

Spacey was fired from the series and the production for season 6 was promptly suspended after a string of allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct against the actor emerged.

While Netflix and "House of Cards" producer Media Rights Capital (MRC) were quick to cut ties with the actor, it would seem that they are not done with the show just yet.

According to CNN Money, the pressure is now on the writers to piece together a plot without Underwood being part of it. The future of the show seems to be resting on the writers' room successfully doing so.

Their best bet is, of course, to kill off Underwood and put the focus on Claire (Robin Wright), which was the case in the original "House of Cards" on BBC where the Netflix series was based.

The writers already spent eight months developing "House of Cards" season 6, which is set to be its final season. Filming has already begun and the plan was, before the issues against Spacey came to light, to wrap it all up in May.

Unfortunately, the cast and crew are now left with a limited amount of time to figure something out because of their contractual obligations to work on other shows.

The team behind Ridley Scott's "All the Money in the World" is doing the same. Spacey has already filmed all of his scenes as the lead character John Paul Getty for the film.

In the wake of the controversy, he will be replaced by Christopher Plummer with reshoots set to begin this week and planned to be completed in time for the movie to make it to its original Dec. 22 release.

As for "House of Cards," CNN Money reports that the verdict about the show's fate will be revealed to the cast and crew by Netflix and MRC on Thanksgiving.