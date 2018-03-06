'House of Cards' Season 6 Release Date: New Trailer Puts Spotlight On Claire

Facebook/HouseofCards A promotional banner for the final season of "House of Cards"

Claire (Robin Wright) will be front and center in the sixth and final season of "House of Cards."

The Netflix series will no longer have anything to do with Frank Underwood, the character played by Kevin Spacey who was the focus of the drama since its inception. After sexual harassment and misconduct allegations made by "Star Trek: Discovery" actor Anthony Rapp against him came to light, Netflix immediately suspended the actor and ultimately cut ties with him. Not long after, more victims came out including ones who actually staff members who worked with him on "House of Cards."

The streaming giant then halted production for "House of Cards" season 6 for three months, resuming only last January, as they looked for a workaround for the plot they had planned for the show's final outing. Prior to the accusations, Spacey's character was obviously central to the whole story despite his fate in the previous season.

In the teaser for "House of Cards" season 6 that was debuted at the Oscars, there was no sign of Frank, and it is Claire who fans find in the Oval Office. In the short clip, she spins her chair around to reveal herself, stands up and declares with determination, "We're just getting started." The teaser ends with a phrase that reads, "Hail to the Chief."

Putting the focus on Claire does not come as a surprise. After all, it was set up in the final hours of "House of Cards" season 5 when Underwood lost his presidency. Claire was brought in to succeed him.

In addition, those who are familiar with the original British series where the show is based would know that the character had a hand on the turn of events all along. Before the Spacey controversy, it was rumored that Frank will be killed off, and like the original, it will be Claire who makes it happen.

"House of Cards" season 6 premieres later this year on Netflix.