'House of Cards' Season 6 Spoilers: Claire Celebrates Freedom from Frank

Facebook/HouseofCards Promotional photo for "House of Cards."

Claire (Robin Wright) is officially free of her problematic husband Frank (Kevin Spacey) in the next season of "House of Cards."

According to Deadline, Netflix has confirmed Spacey's exit from the political drama. The new installment will reportedly have Wright as its lead character and will start production next year. Speculations indicate that the filming will begin mid-January. The resolution was released after weeks of waiting by the fans. Previously, it was announced that the show was on an indefinite hiatus as Netflix and the showrunners discuss their decision on Spacey's case.

Spacey is currently facing several allegations of sexual assault. Actor Anthony Rapp was the first to claim that the other molested him when he was still 14. When the scandal broke down, Netflix was quick to demand that season 6 would be put on hold unless Spacey leaves the show. Now, it is confirmed that the actor will no longer be part of the new installment. It remains to be seen how his character will be written off in the storyline. It is possible that Claire will order Frank's assassination, thereby eliminating her biggest threat.

Claire's rise to power is expected to be the highlight of the upcoming storyline. It has been teased that she is going to be one of the most beloved presidents in history. Without Frank tainting her name, Claire will be able to spread her wings and show what she is capable of as a leader.

There are speculations that she will approach Frank's loyal aide, Doug (Michael Kelly), with an offer he cannot refuse. The POTUS needs skilled people who will work for her. Doug's experience will come handy in her fledgling administration. The only question that remains to be answered is if Doug will be devoted to her as he was with Frank.