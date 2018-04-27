Facebook/HouseofCards Promo image for 'House of Cards.'

Janine Skorsky (Constance Zimmer) is going to be a pivotal character in the upcoming season of the political thriller, "House of Cards."

In a recent interview with Us Weekly, Zimmer expressed how excited she was to reprise her role as Janine. Her character made a brief appearance in season 4, but maintained her silence out of fear of Frank's (Kevin Spacey) retribution.

Janine was the former Slugline editor who had evidence on the murder of Zoe Barnes (Kate Mara). She was prepared to use it to pin the crime on the then president, but lost the drive when he tried to kill her. She spent season 2 by convincing just about anyone that the POTUS was a murderer, but no one believed her. Tom Hammerschmidt (Boris McGiver) did, though, but when he tried to reach out to her, she was already in hiding.

Zimmer played it coy and said she does not know what the future holds for Janine. The ex-journalist's reappearance, though, is expected to create waves in Washington, especially now that Claire (Robin Wright) is the leader.

Frank's wife previously succeeded in destroying his reputation. She cut ties with him and let him and Doug Stamper (Michael Kelly) take the fall in front of the American people.

Janine is expected to testify against Frank and spill on his crimes. What happens to her after, whether she will reprise her job as an editor, remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, all eyes are on Frank's loyal henchman in season 6. With his boss set to spend the rest of his life in prison (or dying due to his poor health), Stamper will be jobless and ally-less. He cannot expect help coming from Claire, who was prepared to sell her husband's soul to the devil just to get what she wants.

Kelly gave no spoilers about the new storyline, preferring to speak about the adjustment he made during production. He told Variety that it was difficult for him, since he filmed most of his scenes with Spacey. The actor was dismissed from work after allegations of his sexual misconduct surfaced. Kelly said he has not been in touch with Spacey ever since.

"It's such a mixed bag of emotions because I was with that guy every single day. Almost the majority of my work other than the Rachel (Brosnahan) stuff, most of my stuff was with Kevin. To go back to the same stages, to the same sets, slightly altered with a new President obviously, but to go back to those sets and all of a sudden be with completely different people, it was a strange feeling. I don't even know how to put it into words because you know one thing for so long and then all of a sudden it's a completely different world you're living in," Kelly said.

Kelly has also nothing but praise for Wright, who has taken the lead in the series with Spacey's departure. He said she made everything effortless and that he admired her drive. The actor revealed that he is looking forward to working with her more. He teased that so far, most of his scenes were done with the actress.

"House of Cards" season 6 will premiere this Fall.