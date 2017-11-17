'House of Cards' Season 6 Spoilers: Frank to Demand Pardon from New POTUS

Facebook/HouseofCards Promotional photo for "House of Cards"

Frank (Kevin Spacey) will continue to push for the presidential pardon for his crimes in the next season of "House of Cards."

As Digital Spy points out, Frank's pact with Claire (Robin Wright) when she became president never saw fruition. After facing investigation into the death of Zoe (Kate Mara), Frank was forced to resign from his position. As vice president, his wife took over, and he thought it okay since he could still control her.

Frank then asked Claire to use her powers to release a pardon for him and Doug (Michael Kelly). She countered that he had to leave the White House first and make it appear as if they were estranged.

Frank agreed, expecting Claire to fulfill her promise. When she delivered her first televised address as the new POTUS, she did not mention any pardon. Frank was desperate when he reached out to her for an explanation, but she rejected his call.

If Space's controversies will be cleared up enough for him to return to the series, this storyline will likely be continued. At the moment, the actor is reportedly suspended after allegations of misconduct against the show's employees.

Spacey is also facing investigation about his alleged unwanted sexual advances towards actor Anthony Rapp when the latter was 14. Netflix already announced that they would not move forward with the new installment unless Space exits the series. Producer MCR, in a statement, said that they are looking into the matter very seriously.

"While we continue the ongoing investigation into the serious allegations concerning Kevin Spacey's behaviour on the set of House of Cards, he has been suspended, effective immediately. MRC, in partnership with Netflix, will continue to evaluate a creative path forward for the program during the hiatus," MRC said.

With or without Spacey, season 6 is expected to dwell on Claire's rise to power. She will make sure that Frank will not get hurt her again. His close aide, Doug, will also feel the brunt of her wrath. For now, "House of Cards" is on an indefinite hiatus.