'House of Cards' Season 6 Spoilers: Michael Kelly Reveals Stamper's Future in Series

Facebook/HouseofCards Promo image for 'House of Cards'

Doug Stamper (Michael Kelly) has the choice to stay in Washington or leave the political arena for good in the upcoming season of the political thriller, "House of Cards."

In a recent interview with Variety, Kelly spoke about the changes happening in the series, now that the main actor, Kevin Spacey, is no longer part of the cast.

The show opted to dismiss the actor from the job following several allegations of his sexual misconduct. Many fans wonder where this turn of events will lead Kelly's character, who worked closely with Frank Underwood for the past five seasons.

Kelly said it was a huge adjustment for him since most of his scenes were shot with Spacey. He acknowledged that it took a while for him to process the whole thing. He refrained from revealing what was next for Stamper, though, with his boss out of the picture.

"It's such a mixed bag of emotions because I was with that guy every single day. Almost the majority of my work other than the Rachel (Brosnahan) stuff, most of my stuff was with Kevin. To go back to the same stages, to the same sets, slightly altered with a new President obviously, but to go back to those sets and all of a sudden be with completely different people, it was a strange feeling. I don't even know how to put it into words because you know one thing for so long and then all of a sudden it's a completely different world you're living in," Kelly said.

Speculations are rife that as Frank's most loyal henchman, Stamper, will be absorbed by the new administration. The president, Claire (Robin Wright), knows how skilled he is as a strategist. Stamper was behind the success of her husband as a statesman, and it was only when she blindsided Frank that his reign ended.

Claire was behind the fall of the great man and she was proud of it. Stamper is a loose end that she must take care of, but letting him out of her sight will be a gamble she is not prepared to take, as he is aware of her past crimes. If the opposition gets their hands on Stamper, they will have the right ammunition to go against her.

As spoilers reveal, Claire will soon face hurdles in her administration. Although she is expected to come out as a hero for blowing the whistle on Frank, there will always be enemies who will plan her downfall.

Claire's past is far from being clean. She took part in most of her husband's dark schemes. She even killed her lover Tom Yates (Paul Sparks) in fear that he would betray her in the end.

If the opposition discovers all of these, Claire will be facing an impeachment so soon after being sworn in office. She must do everything to protect her position, even if it means keeping a ticking time bomb like Stamper glued on her side. He will likely never be given the chance to leave Washington to start a new life somewhere.

"House of Cards" season 6 will premiere this Fall.